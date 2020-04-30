TORONTO -- In preparation for the reopening of businesses across Ontario, the province has released sector-specific guidelines, offering recommendations to companies about how to keep staff and customers safe.

Here is a look at some of the advice the province is giving to businesses to adapt to the “new normal.”

Retail:

Provide online ordering, delivery, or curbside pickup

Eliminate at-the-door payment methods for delivery

Provide training on how to keep cash registers, other equipment clean

Control how may customers can enter the store at one time

Manage traffic flow with floor markings and barriers

Hotels/ Hospitality/ Tourism:

Limit customer contact and consider requiring check-in by phone or online

Eliminate contact greetings such as handshakes

Housekeepers should not shake dirty laundry and should remember to clean and disinfect hampers and other carts

Eliminate non-essential tasks (hotel valet services, face to face meetings)

Replace guest buffets with packaged food stations

Eliminate guest self-service, disposable in-room glassware, and non-essential guest room amenities, and remove in-room tea/coffee machines, offering them only on demand

Office settings:

Discourage sharing of telephones, keyboards, desks or workstations

Develop systems to conduct work away from the office

If direct client contact is essential and cannot be avoided, then staff should consider using personal protective equipment

Provide easy access to soap and water

Postpone non-essential face-to-face appointments or convert to virtual/video appointments

Stagger start times and breaks

Reposition workstations to increase physical distances or install barriers and partitions

Transit:

Consider eliminating access close to operator/ driver with signage or by forcing passengers to enter or exit buses through rear doors

Place posters or other signage in high passenger traffic areas asking passengers to stay home if sick, to travel only when necessary, and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene

Institute measures to physically separate or impose physical distance of at least two metres between transit operators and passengers using partitions, visual cues or signage

Transit workers should use or wear personal protective equipment that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn

Emergency services:

Ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is being worn to limit exposure during close contact

Conduct active screening at the beginning of an interaction with members of the public when a firefighter is required to be closer than 2 metres

Do not touch personal items without appropriate PPE, such as gloves.

Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during work activities such as station duties and hand-overs and practice physical distancing

Approach patient from rear (if possible) and place a paper surgical mask on them or an O2 mask if required

Disinfect personal issue equipment (e.g. handcuffs) and shared equipment ( radio, keyboard, phone, shared workstation)

Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during planned work activities, investigations, search and arrest activities

Construction:

Plan for enough tools to be on site so workers don't have to share

Place work clothes into a bag before taking home to wash

Have appropriate number of toilets and clean-up facilities

Film and TV:

Mark the distance for workstations and seats for guests to maintain physical distance

Consider the use of technology to communicate and interview guests

Consider long handles for microphones rather than arm’s length/hand-held

Increase your cleaning frequency – on everything from desks, seats and vehicles to commonly touched surfaces like cameras, computers, microphones, phones, door handles and switches

Postpone non-essential projects and tasks

Replace buffets with wrapped food items on set

Transport drivers:

Clean vehicle cab frequently

During deliveries, limit the amount of face-to-face contact

Wear gloves when handling packages

Utilities:

Limit the transfer of tools

Do not share pens, rubber gloves, or any PPE

Properly disinfect trucks and equipment upon returning to the shop area

Waste Collection:

To ensure physical distancing, stagger start times and breaks

Restrict the number of people on site

Avoid sharing tools

Food Service:

Protect food from contamination by using guards or covering for food and utensils

Food prepared for takeout and delivery should be packaged to protect food from contamination

PPE should be used as appropriate

Manufacturing:

Put barriers in place between workers as well as workers and the product

Consider job rotation

Have fewer workers doing the same task in the same space

Keep visitors and staff a safe distance apart by using floor markings, installing barriers and partitions, and changing the work layout where possible to increase physical distance

Reschedule unnecessary visits by supply chain partners, vendors, service technicians, or others.

Auto Service:

Limiting services to by-appointment only and limiting the number of appointments per day

If service bays are fairly close together, only use every other service bay

Agriculture:

Ensure farm entry is limited to personnel performing essential activities

Pre-authorized visitors to the farm should call ahead and schedule a meeting or drop-off time

Try to limit the number of employees using farm equipment and if possible, assign each employee to their own piece of equipment

Other guidelines:

Handling and receiving packages (at home and at work):