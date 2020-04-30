Sector-specific guidelines Ontario businesses need to consider before reopening
TORONTO -- In preparation for the reopening of businesses across Ontario, the province has released sector-specific guidelines, offering recommendations to companies about how to keep staff and customers safe.
Here is a look at some of the advice the province is giving to businesses to adapt to the “new normal.”
Retail:
- Provide online ordering, delivery, or curbside pickup
- Eliminate at-the-door payment methods for delivery
- Provide training on how to keep cash registers, other equipment clean
- Control how may customers can enter the store at one time
- Manage traffic flow with floor markings and barriers
Hotels/ Hospitality/ Tourism:
- Limit customer contact and consider requiring check-in by phone or online
- Eliminate contact greetings such as handshakes
- Housekeepers should not shake dirty laundry and should remember to clean and disinfect hampers and other carts
- Eliminate non-essential tasks (hotel valet services, face to face meetings)
- Replace guest buffets with packaged food stations
- Eliminate guest self-service, disposable in-room glassware, and non-essential guest room amenities, and remove in-room tea/coffee machines, offering them only on demand
Office settings:
- Discourage sharing of telephones, keyboards, desks or workstations
- Develop systems to conduct work away from the office
- If direct client contact is essential and cannot be avoided, then staff should consider using personal protective equipment
- Provide easy access to soap and water
- Postpone non-essential face-to-face appointments or convert to virtual/video appointments
- Stagger start times and breaks
- Reposition workstations to increase physical distances or install barriers and partitions
Transit:
- Consider eliminating access close to operator/ driver with signage or by forcing passengers to enter or exit buses through rear doors
- Place posters or other signage in high passenger traffic areas asking passengers to stay home if sick, to travel only when necessary, and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene
- Institute measures to physically separate or impose physical distance of at least two metres between transit operators and passengers using partitions, visual cues or signage
- Transit workers should use or wear personal protective equipment that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn
Emergency services:
- Ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is being worn to limit exposure during close contact
- Conduct active screening at the beginning of an interaction with members of the public when a firefighter is required to be closer than 2 metres
- Do not touch personal items without appropriate PPE, such as gloves.
- Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during work activities such as station duties and hand-overs and practice physical distancing
- Approach patient from rear (if possible) and place a paper surgical mask on them or an O2 mask if required
- Disinfect personal issue equipment (e.g. handcuffs) and shared equipment ( radio, keyboard, phone, shared workstation)
- Limit the amount of face-to-face contact during planned work activities, investigations, search and arrest activities
Construction:
- Plan for enough tools to be on site so workers don't have to share
- Place work clothes into a bag before taking home to wash
- Have appropriate number of toilets and clean-up facilities
Film and TV:
- Mark the distance for workstations and seats for guests to maintain physical distance
- Consider the use of technology to communicate and interview guests
- Consider long handles for microphones rather than arm’s length/hand-held
- Increase your cleaning frequency – on everything from desks, seats and vehicles to commonly touched surfaces like cameras, computers, microphones, phones, door handles and switches
- Postpone non-essential projects and tasks
- Replace buffets with wrapped food items on set
Transport drivers:
- Clean vehicle cab frequently
- During deliveries, limit the amount of face-to-face contact
- Wear gloves when handling packages
Utilities:
- Limit the transfer of tools
- Do not share pens, rubber gloves, or any PPE
- Properly disinfect trucks and equipment upon returning to the shop area
Waste Collection:
- To ensure physical distancing, stagger start times and breaks
- Restrict the number of people on site
- Avoid sharing tools
Food Service:
- Protect food from contamination by using guards or covering for food and utensils
- Food prepared for takeout and delivery should be packaged to protect food from contamination
- PPE should be used as appropriate
Manufacturing:
- Put barriers in place between workers as well as workers and the product
- Consider job rotation
- Have fewer workers doing the same task in the same space
- Keep visitors and staff a safe distance apart by using floor markings, installing barriers and partitions, and changing the work layout where possible to increase physical distance
- Reschedule unnecessary visits by supply chain partners, vendors, service technicians, or others.
Auto Service:
- Limiting services to by-appointment only and limiting the number of appointments per day
- If service bays are fairly close together, only use every other service bay
Agriculture:
- Ensure farm entry is limited to personnel performing essential activities
- Pre-authorized visitors to the farm should call ahead and schedule a meeting or drop-off time
- Try to limit the number of employees using farm equipment and if possible, assign each employee to their own piece of equipment
Other guidelines:
Handling and receiving packages (at home and at work):
- Request contactless delivery
- Use your own pen when signing for deliveries
- Wash hands immediately after receiving the package
- Clean and sanitize table tops, counters and floors where the package was placed