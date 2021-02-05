TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say they have made a second arrest in connection with an Oshawa shooting that left a man dead in November.

Police responded to an apartment on Simcoe Street near Athol Street for a report about a shooting at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Officers arrived at the unit to find a man without vital signs. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. He has since been identified as 27-year-old Justin Blight.

A suspect was also found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. Police have since identified him as 35-year-old Noah Renison. Renison has been charged with first-degree murder.

A police helicopter helped search the rooftops near the scene and a firearm was recovered, Durham police said.

On Friday, police announced that another suspect has now been charged in connection with Blight’s killing.

Police said 34-year-old Bradley White of Oshawa was arrested on Feb. 4. He has been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact police.