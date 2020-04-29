TORONTO -- A second Ontario health-care worker has died as a result of COVID-19, as the union she was a member of slams the province for “insufficiently” protecting personal support workers (PSW) amid the virus outbreak.

The Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU) says that Arlene Reid was a PSW at the Victorian Order of Nurses in Peel Region, an organization that delivers home and community care.

The SEIU says that Reid died this past weekend at the age of 51.

“Like many healthcare workers precariously employed, she was a dedicated PSW who served her community through multiple employers and facilities in the Peel Region,” SEIU President Sharleen Stewart said in news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Our union has spoken to the family to offer whatever support is needed as they grieve the sudden loss of precious life. She will be missed and remembered.”

Reid’s death comes less than two weeks after Christine Mandegarian, a personal support worker for 31 years, died of the virus.

The union, which represents some 60,000 frontline health-care workers in Ontario, alleges that both deaths are a result of the health and safety protections, personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols and government directives that have left PSWs vulnerable to the threat of infection while working in homes, long-term care residences and hospitals.

“While requests for urgent discussions with Chief Medical Officer Williams have gone ignored, we will continue to demand greater protections for PSWs and all our healthcare heroes who work to keep the rest of us safe and secure.”

More than 2,100 health-care workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report released by the province on Wednesday,

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the Victorian Order of Nurses says that "at this time" they have not received official confirmation of Reid's cause of death.