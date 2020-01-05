TORONTO -- Charges have been upgraded against a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 31-year-old man in Scarborough last month.

Police were called to the area of Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 for unknown trouble.

When officers arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from serious stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police said a 19-year-old suspect was subsequently taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

Police say the victim, identified as 31-year-old Toronto resident Muhammad Waqar Alam, died in hospital on Jan. 2.

Two days later, following the completion of an autopsy, the suspect was re-arrested.

The accused, who has been identified as Sahand Norouz Zadeh, is now facing one count of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall later this morning.