

Steve Rafuse, CTV News Toronto





Students at a Scarborough elementary school got a break from class today to watch the Toronto Raptors victory parade.

Danforth Gardens Public School, located near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue, allowed all students between Grade 1 to Grade 9 to take a break from class on Monday to be part of the historic event.

Holding signs and banners expressing their support of the Toronto Raptors, the students gathered in the gym to watch the parade on the big screen. Many of the kids wore Raptors colours and chanted “We The North” as the parade was underway.

The decision by school staff to divert from the regular school schedule didn’t go unnoticed by some of it students

“This is really cool of our school to do this,” said Grade 8 student Talyah Williams Brown. “I’m really proud I’m in this school”

“Thank you for not making us do math,” said Grade 6 student Adriana Caster.

Even though the students weren’t being taught in the normal way, staff felt they were still learning a valuable lesson.

“Part of school is not just the reading and writing,” said Vicky Templin, a teacher at the school. “It’s about having fun and being a community.”