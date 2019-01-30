

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A snowstorm that slammed Toronto and much of the GTA earlier this week appears to have caused an indoor golf dome in Scarborough to collapse.

The Metro Golf Dome located on Milner Avenue just east of McCowan Road, now has a notice on its gate saying “we are closed due to weather damage.”

On its website, the company said it is closed due to “damage caused by the snowstorm that occurred on Jan. 28, 2019.”

“We will advise more info when it is available,” the website posting said.

According to Environment Canada, about 20 centimetres of snow fell in downtown Toronto by early Tuesday morning, and 33 centimetres of snow fell at Pearson International Airport.

Video footage of the golf dome shows the typically inflated structure completely flattened on the ground with piles of snow covering the material. A section of the indoor golf course is also covered in snow and chairs can be seen lying on their side.

The dome material appears to have ripped in some areas.

The Metro Golf Dome is usually open year round.