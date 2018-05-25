

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of eight girls at a Scarborough elementary school.

According to investigators, the alleged incidents took place at Edgewood Public School, located at 230 Birkdale Road, between September 2017 and May 2018.

During this time, police allege eight girls were assaulted by a school teacher while on school property.

Toronto-resident Remy Perry, 53, was arrested on Friday in connection with this investigation. He now faces 11 charges, including three counts of sexual assault, four counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

These charges have not been proven in court.

Perry was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.