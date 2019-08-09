

CTV News Toronto





With more than a million people expected to head to the Taste of the Danforth this weekend, motorists are being reminded of major road closures in the area.

Road closures come into effect for the three-day event at 10 a.m. on Friday and will remain in place until Monday at 3 a.m.

Danforth Avenue will be closed between Broadview Avenue and Jones Avenue to all traffic, Toronto police say.

Drivers are being advised to take alternative routes.

For those taking transit, the TTC says various routes will also be diverted away from the area because of the road closures.