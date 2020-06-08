TORONTO -- A significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen as of Friday in parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions, as the province enters Stage 2 of its restart phase through a regional approach.

The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions will move forward to Stage 2 on June 12, the province announced on Monday afternoon.

Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, are not included on the list of regions moving forward into Stage 2 on Friday. The regions excluded from the list will remain in Stage 1 of the restart phase.

The province said at the beginning of each week the government will provide an update on the ongoing assessment of these regions and determine whether they are ready to move into Stage 2 at the end of the week.

Full list of regions moving to Stage 2

The province is also increasing social gathering rules, now allowing up to 10 people as of Friday. The increased social gathering rules apply to the entire province, regardless of whether the region is moving to Stage 2, but physical distancing rules still apply.

The province said the decision to move forward to Stage 2 was made in consultation Chief Medical Officer of Health and local health officials.

Ontario is also allowing places of worship to reopen, with attendance limited to 30 per cent capacity, with physical distancing rules in place.

"We're moving forward with an approach that lets us make decisions for specific parts of Ontario based on what's happening on the ground, based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, our command table and our local public health experts," Premier Doug Ford said on Monday.

"We will continue to keep a close eye on regions that will not open this Friday and we need just a little more time."

"For the regions that have to wait a little bit longer, I ask you, please remain patient."

Ford said he's confident that the regions who are not moving to Stage 2 will get there "very, very soon."

These are the businesses that can reopen in regions entering Stage 2:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties

Select personal and personal care services with the proper health and safety measures in place, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries

Water recreational facilities such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

Camping at private campgrounds

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people.

These are the public health units moving to Stage 2:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These are the public health units not moving to Stage 2:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

Ontario reported 243 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 24 more deaths. That brings the province to a total of 30,860 cases -- an increase of 0.8 per cent over the previous day, which is the lowest growth rate since early March.

The total includes 2,450 deaths and 24,492 cases that have been resolved -- 240 more than the previous day.

Ontario also reported another drop in the number of people in hospital -- from 635 to 603 -- a trend over the past several days. One week ago there were about 800 people in hospital with COVID-19 and at the end of last month it was around 900.

The number of people on ventilators also dropped from 92 to 81, though the number of people in intensive care rose slightly.

The province reported completing 15,357 tests in the previous day -- well short of its goal of doing 20,000 per day, though weekends