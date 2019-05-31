

Francis Gibbs, CTV Toronto





The Toronto Raptors are in the NBA finals, which means a lot of American basketball fans are visiting Ontario’s capital for the first time -- and lots of opportunities for residents looking to rent their homes.

Airbnb saw a 24 per cent increase in bookings during Game 1 of the finals on Thursday night, compared to the same time last year, according to Alex Dagg, the company’s director of public policy.

"Airbnb offers good accommodations at a great price to global visitors who may be experiencing the city for the first time," says Dagg.

But for first-time hosts it can be stressful handing your home over to strangers.

Airbnb says hosts and guests can help protect themselves from scams by staying on its platform throughout the entire process -- from communication, to booking, to payment.

Messaging is also a great place to co-ordinate things like the check-in, or to provide local recommendations, as some guests will be experiencing Toronto for the first time.

Clear expectations outlining quiet hours is also a good idea, says Dagg, as many guests will be attending games or events downtown that could have them getting back on the later side.

And hosts should provide a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector, a fire extinguisher, and a first-aid kit.

Finally, Airbnb says it has a team on the ground to provide added support for hosts during Toronto’s playoff run.