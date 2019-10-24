

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto real estate agent has been charged in connection with an alleged $2.9 million bank fraud investigation.

Police allege the man operated his own business, that had connections in the Greater Toronto Area and internationally, under the name Grange Real Estate Inc. Brokerage

In August 2018, police allege the man made counterfeit deposits, totaling more than $2.9 million.

Police said following the deposits, several transactions involving transfer, credit and bill payments were made at different bank branches.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Dwight Grange, 50, with two counts of fraud over $5000, two counts of attempted fraud over $5000 and utter forged document.

Police said that while executing a search warrant in connection with the investigation, they discovered a number of narcotics.

Grange and a woman, identified as 49-year-old Amanda Milward, were charged with possession and possession for the purpose.



Amanda Milward is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Handout photo)