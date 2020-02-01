TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors' guard Norman Powell has suffered an injury to his hand during his team’s win big win against the Detroit Pistons Friday night.

During the fourth quarter of the game in Detroit, Powell sustained a fracture to the “fourth metacarpal” on his left hand, the team stated in a release Saturday afternoon.

“He will be listed as out indefinitely, and he will be reassessed as appropriate,” the release said.

The Raptors won their 10th straight victory, winning 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons Friday.

Toronto is one win shy of its franchise record for consecutive victories.