

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors prepared to head into an off-season of uncertainty after suffering another playoff sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors cleaned out their lockers today after getting blown out 128-93 in Game 4 of their second-round series with Cleveland last night.

Toronto won a franchise-high 59 games in the regular-season and entered the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

That didn't matter to the Cavaliers, who beat the Raptors for a third straight post-season and swept them for a second straight year.

Point guard Fred VanVleet says the Raptors' bench underperformed after dominating second units during the regular season.

Forward C.J. Miles says the loss was disappointing, but the experience will be valuable to young players like VanVleet, Delon Wright, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl.