

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

The draw also offered 52 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and 27 of them were won - to be shared by the holders 37 winning tickets sold across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 15 will be approximately $35 million.