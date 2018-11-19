

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Quebec's premier says he asked Doug Ford to reconsider two recently announced decisions involving French language services but the Ontario premier declined.

Francois Legault said he expressed his disappointment with the Ontario government's decision to cancel a planned French-language university and consolidate the province's French language services commissioner with the ombudsman's office.

Legault, whose Coalition Avenir Quebec swept to power last month, says the moves send a bad message to francophones.

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives announced the changes last Thursday in their first fiscal update since taking office in June.

The Ford government, which has vowed to find billions in efficiencies each year, has said the university was not a financially viable project, though it could not say how much would be saved by scrapping it. Nor could it say what savings would come from combining the watchdog offices.

The two premiers, who held their first official meeting Monday, also discussed hydroelectricity, interprovincial trade and other matters.

Legault said he reminded Ford in their meeting that Quebec has three English-language universities and that both provinces must make efforts to deliver services to language minorities.

"I asked him to reverse his decision," Legault said in French. "For now, he's not open to that."