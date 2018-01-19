

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A contentious plan to remove two lanes of traffic along a stretch of Yonge Street in North York will be up for debate today during a meeting of the city’s public works committee.

Staff have recommended that Yonge Street be reduced from six to four lanes between Sheppard and Finch Avenues in order to accommodate a bike lane, wider sidewalks and a landscaped median.

The project carries an estimated price tag of $51 million though staff contend that the reconstruction of Yonge Street will have to be carried out over the next five to 10 years anyway.

They say that even if the city were to reconstruct the corridor “without any improvements to the steetscape quality or safety” it would still carry a cost of $24 to $29 million.

“We don’t just want to put new concrete in place of the old concrete. We really need to be imaginative and create a main street culture there,” Ward 23 Coun. John Filion told CP24 earlier this week. “It is the only part of Yonge Street that has six lanes of traffic. All through downtown it is two lanes in each direction and even north of Steeles (Avenue) in York Region they are going to go to four lanes. It is ridiculous to have this six-lane highway running through this area and really stopping it from becoming a main street with all the good things that come with that.”

The staff report also examined a secondary approach that would see a bike lane installed along Beecroft Road rather than Yonge.

That alternative would allow the city to keep the number of traffic lanes along Yonge at six, something that a number of councillors have pushed for.

In a statement issued early Friday morning, Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti said that reducing Yonge Street to four lanes of traffic in North York would be “devastating to the community.”

He said that the plan would only “exacerbate the congestion that commuters are already experiencing” along the corridor.

The staff report, however, cites traffic modeling data which suggests that commute times along Yonge will only increase by one to two minutes as a result of removing two lanes from the roadway.

“There is unused capacity on the service roads Doris and Beecroft and on parallel arterial and collector streets. Some traffic will divert to Doris, Beecroft, Bathurst, Bayview or further away, balancing performance across the network,” the report notes.