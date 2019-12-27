TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a shooting in Richmond Hill.

On Friday, shots were fired in the area of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10 a.m.

Few details regarding the investigation have been released by officials thus far, but York Regional Police confirmed the Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the matter.

No injuries have been reported.

At around noon, officers said there is a heavy police presence in the area as an “armed and dangerous” suspect is contained inside a nearby residence.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.

This is a developing story. More details to come.