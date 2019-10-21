

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford has changed the responsibilities of three of his cabinet ministers ahead of the resumption of the legislature next week.

Ford has announced in a statement that he is re-organizing three portfolios to focus on job creation and small business supports.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton will now oversee training and skills development, duties which had previously been part of Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano's portfolio.

I am proud and honoured to take on the new responsibility of training and skills development in Ontario. As Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development I am committed to modernizing the skilled trades & apprenticeship opportunities to help build Ontario’s future. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/nuZkicEQrJ — Monte McNaughton (@MonteMcNaughton) October 21, 2019

Lisa MacLeod will now oversee the provincial heritage file in addition to her duties as minister of sport, tourism and culture.

Thrilled to be sworn in today surrounded by friends and stakeholders as Ontario’s new and first Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. #WorldInOneProvince pic.twitter.com/yjdaSwYZwL — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) October 21, 2019

The changes come after Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring, moving a number of ministers including McNaughton, Romano and MacLeod to new roles.

The provincial legislature has been on an extended break since it rose in June but a new session will start next week.