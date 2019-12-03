TORONTO -- Ice falling from tall buildings downtown has forced the closure of a portion of Bay Street, police say.

Police said there were reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings and other tall structures around Bay Street on Tuesday morning.

Bay Street is currently closed in both directions from Wellington Street West to Harbour Street.

"Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility and to pull to safety if struck," Toronto police said in a tweet.

Police are warning pedestrians to be prepared and to take the underground Toronto Path system if possible.

Police have not reported any injuries.

More to come.