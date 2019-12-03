Police warning of falling ice from tall buildings in Financial District
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. (Adrien Veczan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- Ice falling from tall buildings downtown has forced the closure of a portion of Bay Street, police say.
Police said there were reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings and other tall structures around Bay Street on Tuesday morning.
Bay Street is currently closed in both directions from Wellington Street West to Harbour Street.
"Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility and to pull to safety if struck," Toronto police said in a tweet.
Police are warning pedestrians to be prepared and to take the underground Toronto Path system if possible.
Police have not reported any injuries.
