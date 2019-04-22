

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are warning residents to always verify the identity of rideshare drivers after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man posing as her driver.

Police say that the 34-year-old victim had ordered a car online early Saturday morning and was waiting for her ride when she approached by a man in a dark four-door sedan posing as her driver.

They say that the woman got into the vehicle and was then sexually assaulted.

The incident came just hours after police announced that they had arrested an Uber driver in connection with two sexual assaults. In both of those cases, the suspect was not the Uber driver that the victim’s had ordered but allegedly pretended that he was.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that members of the public who use ridesharing services should always verify the make, model, and licence plate of the vehicle before getting into it.