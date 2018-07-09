

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have returned to an Oshawa home where the remains of pregnant teen Rori Hache were found in the basement late last year.

Durham Regional Police forensics unit and uniformed officers taped off the McMillan Drive home on Monday where the grisly discovery was made in December.

They are expected to provide more information about the investigation tomorrow at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Hache was reported missing by her family in August 2017. Several weeks later, her torso was found floating in the Oshawa Harbour. Police then commenced a homicide investigation.

On Dec. 29, police were contacted by someone completing work on the McMillan Drive home who found human remains in the basement apartment. An autopsy later determined them to be those of Hache.

A suspect identified as 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong was arrested and charged with indecent interference with a dead body.

Police believe Strong was a tenant at the home where the discovery was made.

He remains in police custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The search for evidence at the property lasted several weeks, with an outdoor tent used to shelter potential evidence from the winter weather. Few other details have been provided about what, if anything else, has been located inside the apartment.

This is the first known instance that police have been back to the residence.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old’s family celebrated what would’ve been her 19th birthday by giving back to the community she lived in.

Dozens of Hache’s family and friends combed residential areas of Oshawa on Saturday to pick up trash and tidy neighbourhoods. Many of the participants wore black T-shirts with the words “Justice for Rori” on them. Others handed out long-stemmed pink and red flowers with white cards attached to them in honour of the teen’s birthday.

“We want to honour her life today because her life was of value,” friend Matthew Kotsopoulos told CTV News Toronto at the time. “We cared about her deeply, we still care about her.”

Her mother, Shanan Dionne, and father, Erik Hache, were among the volunteers.

Dionne previously said she felt her daughter was “hunted” by a man that she had no known relationship with.

“I thought today we’d be celebrating her 19th birthday in my mom’s backyard. I’d be bouncing her little baby on my lap,” she said. “We’re just keeping her memory alive. As her mom, I’ve had a hard time accepting I have to say goodbye to my little girl for no good reason.”

Hache’s father said he felt his daughter would’ve been “delighted” by their efforts.

“If Rori was here, she’d definitely take part in something like this,” he said. “That’s what brings me the comfort that I need.”