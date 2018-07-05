

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A photo of a 19-year-old man charged in the fatally stabbing a 29-year-old man in the city’s east end has been released by police.

The incident took place at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

According to investigators, two men were fighting in the area when one of the men produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times.

Matthew Lidster was rushed to hospital from the scene where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said they would like to speak to two women who were on the eastbound 300B blue line bus at the time of the incident.

The first woman has been described as white with blonde hair, who was wearing a black tank top. Police said she had a “verbal exchange” with a man at the back of the bus. The second woman, who police said was sitting at the back of the bus, has been described as white with brown hair.

Both women exited the bus at what is believed to be Castle Frank Station, according to officers.

Paul Napolitano surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday, police said. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).