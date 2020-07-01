Advertisement
Police make arrests after determining that Moss Park tent was used to prepare and sell drugs
TORONTO -- Three people were arrested on Tuesday after police determined that a tent set up in Moss Park was being used to prepare and sell drugs.
Police say that the officers were patrolling the downtown park at around 3 p.m. when they witnessed a drug transaction between two men.
They say the men were arrested and a quantity of fentanyl was seized, along with a loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Police say that it was then determined that a tent in the park was being used to prepare and sell the drugs.
As a result, another individual was arrested and a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine was seized as well as $822 in cash.
The three suspects taken into custody include Matthew Stewart, 20, of Mississauga, Rebecca Parades, 20, of Mississauga and Gabriel Nanie, 18, of Toronto.
They are facing a combined 42 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.
In a release issued on Saturday, police said that they will continue to perform “regular patrols” of the Moss Park area in response to numerous community complaints.