TORONTO -- Three people were arrested on Tuesday after police determined that a tent set up in Moss Park was being used to prepare and sell drugs.

Police say that the officers were patrolling the downtown park at around 3 p.m. when they witnessed a drug transaction between two men.

They say the men were arrested and a quantity of fentanyl was seized, along with a loaded semi-automatic firearm.

Police say that it was then determined that a tent in the park was being used to prepare and sell the drugs.

As a result, another individual was arrested and a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine was seized as well as $822 in cash.

The three suspects taken into custody include Matthew Stewart, 20, of Mississauga, Rebecca Parades, 20, of Mississauga and Gabriel Nanie, 18, of Toronto.

They are facing a combined 42 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.

In a release issued on Saturday, police said that they will continue to perform “regular patrols” of the Moss Park area in response to numerous community complaints.