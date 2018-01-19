Police make arrest in murder of Malique Ellis
Malique Ellis, 21, is pictured in this undated photo. (Toronto police /Handout)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 10:41AM EST
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man inside a Scarborough Village apartment building in December.
Malique Ellis was shot dead in the hallway of a building near Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.
At the time, police said that a suspect gained access to the building by following another resident inside. The suspect then fled down the north stairwell and out into a parking lot following the shooting, police said.
On Thursday, homicide investigators arrested 24-year-old Henok Mebratu, of Mississauga, in connection with the case. Mebratu is charged with first-degree murder.