

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man inside a Scarborough Village apartment building in December.

Malique Ellis was shot dead in the hallway of a building near Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

At the time, police said that a suspect gained access to the building by following another resident inside. The suspect then fled down the north stairwell and out into a parking lot following the shooting, police said.

On Thursday, homicide investigators arrested 24-year-old Henok Mebratu, of Mississauga, in connection with the case. Mebratu is charged with first-degree murder.