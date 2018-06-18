Police make arrest in double stabbing at Scarborough bar
Paul Spilchen, 29, is shown in this handout photo. Spilchen has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Midland and St. Clair avenues over the weekend. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:12AM EDT
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood over the weekend.
Police were called to the Working Dog Saloon on St. Clair Avenue near Midland Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Once on scene, they located two men suffering from stab wounds outside the bar.
Those men were both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but one of them, since identified as 29-year-old Paul Spilchen, succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police say that the other victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in hospital.
Michael MacKinnon, 42, of Toronto, was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Police say that they are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak with anyone who may have left the area without speaking to officers.