

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood over the weekend.

Police were called to the Working Dog Saloon on St. Clair Avenue near Midland Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Once on scene, they located two men suffering from stab wounds outside the bar.

Those men were both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but one of them, since identified as 29-year-old Paul Spilchen, succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say that the other victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in hospital.

Michael MacKinnon, 42, of Toronto, was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak with anyone who may have left the area without speaking to officers.