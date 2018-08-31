

Kayla Goodfield and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Friday morning.

It was just before 3 p.m. on Thursday when two gunshots were fired near a Starbucks on the southeast side of the mall. The noise shocked shoppers, many of whom ran or ducked for cover.

Two people suffered minor injuries while fleeing the scene but no serious injuries were reported.

Police kept the mall on lockdown for the remainder of the day. Store employees and managers were later permitted to reenter the building to collect belongings and lock up stores. The shopping centre reopened to the public at 10 a.m.

Employees returning to work this morning expressed mixed feelings when recalling the events.

“What did we see? It’s hard to say because in that moment, we just ran,” one worker told CTV News Toronto. “You don’t want to see anything… We heard the very loud noise of a gunshot.”

As gunfire erupted, shoppers took to social media to recount what they saw and heard.

One Twitter user wrote that he was locked inside a Rolex store with other shoppers while they awaited an all-clear from police. Others expressed disbelief about the sound of the shots, saying it wasn’t until they saw people running did they realize the gravity of the situation.

“Everybody started to run,” one woman said at the time, her voice choked with emotion. “They said, ‘It’s a shooting! It’s a shooting!’ So we hid.”

“I heard a second big bang and at that point everybody started scrambling,” another shopper said.

“They were running for their lives. It was chaotic. At that point I knew something was definitely up.”

Investigators said there were at least three males in each party, but detailed suspect descriptions were not provided for all of them.

The first suspect is described as a male in his 20s, who was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans. The second suspect has been described as a skinny male in his 20s, standing around five-foot-nine and carrying a black handgun.

Police say the shooting occurred after an altercation between the two groups of men.

On Friday afternoon, police issued an arrest warrant for Toronto resident Zion Sankar-Beharry. He is being charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Police said that Sankar-Beharry was last around 5 p.m. on Thursday near Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.