

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 46-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent attack on a 16-year-old girl and her mother inside a Scarborough apartment on Friday evening.

The incident happened inside an apartment at a building near Danforth and McCowan roads at around 6 p.m.

Paramedics have said that the teenage girl was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after suffering multiple stab wounds. Her 37-year-old mother was taken to hospital in serious condition after being struck in the head several times, police said.

In a news release issued early Saturday morning, police said that the suspect “violently attacked” both victims before immediately fleeing the scene.

Police have previously said that neighbours called 911 after hearing the commotion.

Harry Rajkumar, 46, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to comply.

Rajkumar is described as five-foot-eleven and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white zip-up jacket and is believed to be driving a grey 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with Ontario License Plate AJ 21674.

Police say that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”