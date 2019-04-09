

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating a head-on crash turned shootout near Highway 400.

The gunfire broke at around 11:15 a.m. after two vehicles collided on Jane Street, south of Highway 400.

Police believe the occupants got out of their vehicles and started firing. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

“We’ve located a firearm. We’ve located a number of shell casings, so we know there was some kind of firearm discharge,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 via phone.

One person was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

“We believe the injury likely came from the collision but we’re still investigating that as well,” Hopkinson said.

Video from the CTV News Toronto chopper shows two vehicles on the roadway, which appear to have collided head-on. The area around the vehicles has been cordoned off and numerous cruisers are on scene.

A police canine unit is involved in the search for suspects, who police say may be armed.

Chaminade College School on Queens Drive has been placed under a hold and secure order while officers conduct the investigation in the area.

A number of roads have been closed while police comb the area for evidence. Some TTC routes are also diverting.

“Avoid the area for the time being or consider alternative routes, because the road closures can change at any time,” Hopkinson said.