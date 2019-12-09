TORONTO -- Peel police say they are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old woman after two people were found dead at a home in Brampton on Monday.

Officers were called to a house on Bighorn Crescent, near Eagleridge Drive, shortly after 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home.

Police initially described the incident as a suspicious death, however in a news release Monday night, they said it has been determined that the woman died as the result of a homicide.

A 35-year-old man was also found dead inside the home and police said they are working to determine the circumstances of his death.

Police said they are not currently seeking any suspects and that there is no public safety concern around the incident.

Police tape cordoned off a stretch of Bighorn Crescent Monday night and officers could be seen canvassing homes in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.