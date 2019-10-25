

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the 28-year-old man who died after a triple shooting in Mississauga earlier this week.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the northbound Highway 410 ramp to Derry Road for reports of a shooting at 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the scene.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified by police as Giovanni Delahaye of Brampton.

The other two victims were both rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said on Friday the investigation revealed that the three victims were travelling in a vehicle on Highway 410 before the shooting.

As they waited on the off-ramp to Derry Road, police said a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up beside their car and fired multiple bullets toward them.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

Police said there is not information yet on the suspects, but they are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-425-2121.