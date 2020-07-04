TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the 43-year-old man who was fatally shot at a Scarborough parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting took place on Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate at around 1:39 p.m.

"Police received several 911 calls for a shooting that had taken place. Several callers indicated that there was one male victim," Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters at the scene.

Police said the victim of the shooting was found in a parking lot with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Andre Charles, of Toronto.

Investigators said they are looking for two male suspects, who fled the scene in a blue Hyundai. No other suspect info was released.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident to come share it with investigators.

"We're appealing for any witnesses that were in the area. Anyone that may have dashcam or anyone that does have private video cameras," Davis said.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating.