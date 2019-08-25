

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 91-year-old man who was found dead near a retirement home in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Church and Allan streets, north of Lakeshore Road East, around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an elderly man on the sidewalk suffering from injuries to his chest. Despite lifesaving measures performed by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Edmund Ferrari, of Oakville.

Police have deemed his death as suspicious. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Monday.



Halton police have blocked off the entrance to a retirement home in Oakville for investigation into a man's death. (Kelly Linehan/CP24)

On Sunday, investigators released images of a vehicle seen driving in the area at the time of the incident. It is described as a newer model 4-door, dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf.

Police say the vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Allan Street and turned onto Lakeshore Road.

The driver of the vehicle has been described by investigators as a black male between the ages of 30 and 40. He has an average build, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black top, black pants, and possibly with reflective stripe.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.