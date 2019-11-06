

Phil Tsekouras with files from Tracy Tong





Police have identified a 50-year-old man who died in hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street after multiple shots were fired during the noon hour.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim, identified as Antonio Fiorda of Maple, was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, but later died.

Witnesses in the nearby Via Allegro restaurant say they heard several gunshots ring out.

"I heard bang bang bang, 3 or 4 shots, a guy ran in," said Hal, who did not want to provide his last name. "I got up and got out, saw a guy lying there, [he had] been shot."

Eric Macdonald was inside his car at a nearby plaza when he heard gunshots, and then saw a suspect point a gun towards the victim and fire several more shots.

“Immediately people were trying to help him," he said. "Just keeping him calm, as calm as he could be before the police and ambulance came.”

He said the armed suspect was shooting from close range, "probably three or four metres" from the victim.

Macdonald said the shooter got into the passenger side of a black pickup truck and fled the area.

Police have not released any information regarding suspects, but did say that one person fled the scene in a vehicle.

Forensic investigators were seen processing the scene where shell casings and other items were flagged by evidence markers.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.