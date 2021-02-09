TORONTO -- Homicide investigators have identified one of two men killed in shootings in Toronto overnight as a 23-year-old Brampton man.

At 9:47 p.m. Monday, police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue for a report of sounds of gunshots.

Investigators say Michael Opong Berchie was sitting in a vehicle with one other occupant when the car was struck by multiple bullets.

Berchie was struck several times.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators say they are looking for two suspects who were wearing all dark clothing.

They fled the area at a high rate of speed in a light coloured, four door SUV.

It was last seen heading west on Lawrence Avenue West before turning south on Dufferin Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 416-808-7400.