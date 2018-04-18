

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have issued about 5,000 tickets to drivers for traffic sign violations along King Street since the pilot project began in November 2017.

Police broke down the infractions in a news release issued on Wednesday, saying they handed out 4,559 tickets for proceeding contrary to a sign at an intersection and 404 tickets for disobeying a sign.

“This pilot has changed the way that King Street is being used by drivers,” the release said. “The Toronto Police Service will continue to educate the public and enforce the laws in relation to the pilot project.”

The King Street pilot project runs along the corridor between Bathurst and Jarvis streets and aims to prioritize transit in the downtown core. Drivers may use the corridor, but they must turn right at each major intersection.

Streetcars, pedestrians, and cyclists may travel the complete length of King Street.

Monthly data released by the city on Tuesday showed that transit travel time has increased by about five minutes along King Street during afternoon commutes. Streetcar travel time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. has improved by about two minutes eastbound and 1.7 minutes westbound.

The data also showed that average weekday ridership has increased by 16 per cent since November 2017.

According to the data, downtown streets around King Street have been able to absorb the route changes associated with the pilot project. Vehicular traffic on those surrounding streets has reduced by 7 per cent. However, the report indicates that “some of the reduction can likely be attributed to seasonal variations in overall traffic volumes before and during the pilot and may indicate that some people have shifted to transit, cycling or walking.”

Pedestrian volume in March was “generally similar to those from February,” the report said.