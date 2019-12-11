TORONTO -- Multiple lanes of Highway 410 were closed for several hours this morning in Brampton following a traffic stop where a stun gun was fired at a civilian by police.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted in the northbound lanes of the highway near Clark Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. after officers encountered a suspected impaired driver.

At some point, police say there was an interaction between the officers and the passenger of the vehicle, which prompted police to use a conducted energy weapon on the passenger.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and the passenger was subsequently transported to a local hospital to be assessed.

#PRP. Northbound 410 between Williams Parkway and Queen Street- lanes reduced for police investigation. Following a traffic stop. One lane only getting by through this section. Call at 2:20am. PR190450593 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 11, 2019

Police were forced to shut down three northbound lanes of the highway in the event that the province's police watchdog was called in to investigate.

It took several hours before officers received word that the passenger's injuries were not serious and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) would not be invoking their mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

All lanes of the highway reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police have not said what charges, if any, will be laid.