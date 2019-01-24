

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The next-of-kin of a 58-year-old homeless woman killed by a garbage truck in downtown Toronto has been found after a week-long search.

Hang Vo was reportedly asleep around 6 a.m. on Jan. 15 when a garbage truck backed into a laneway on University Avenue, near York Street, and struck her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the victim used various shelters in Toronto and had no fixed address.

Police identified the woman last Friday with the hope that a friend or family member would come forward, but no one did. A photograph was released by police on Wednesday.

In a news release issued the following day, investigators said they had located Vo’s next-of-kin and thanked the public for their assistance.