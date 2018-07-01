

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A second male victim injured in a brazen daylight shooting in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday has died in hospital.

Gunshots rang out in the area shortly before 8 p.m. outside Cube Nightclub, near Queen Street West and Peter Street.

Graphic photos posted on social media following the shooting showed a man lying on a sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Paramedics told CP24 three people, two males and one female, were injured in the shooting.

On Saturday night, investigators said that one of the male victims died in hospital and on Sunday morning, homicide detectives confirmed that a second male had died following the shooting.

The female injured during the gunfire is expected to survive, police say.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims killed in the shooting.

Police said the perpetrators may have fled the scene in a black SUV or a white car but no suspect descriptions have been released.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Const. David Hopkinson called the shooting on the busy downtown street on a long weekend “disturbing.”

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and detectives are appealing to anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

On Sunday morning, police tape and forensic investigators were spotted at the scene of the shooting.

A section of Queen Street West remains closed east of Spadina Avenue for the police investigation.