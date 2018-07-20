Peterborough woman allegedly left child in hot car while test driving new vehicle
The Peterborough Police logo is pictured in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 3:21PM EDT
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 38-year-old woman is charged after allegedly leaving a child in her sweltering car while taking a new vehicle for a test drive.
Investigators say the woman went to a Peterborough, Ont., dealership last Saturday to take a new car for a test drive.
It's alleged an employee at the dealership found the woman's infant child strapped into a car seat in her current vehicle with the windows rolled up.
Police say they began investigating on Monday after an anonymous call was made to the Children's Aid Society and a Peterborough-area woman was arrested on Thursday.
The woman is charged with abandoning a child and is to appear in court on Aug. 23.
Police say foster children in the woman's care were removed by the CAS.