TORONTO -- Seven individuals have been placed under arrest by police following an incident in which an adult male was kidnapped in Mississauga, Ont..

Peel Regional Police say they received a call regarding the kidnapping at approximately 4 p.m. on April 10.

After a 14-hour investigation, police say the victim was located in the area of Airport Road and Morningstar Drive with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries.” The victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

As a result of an investigation, Peel police have placed seven individuals under arrest, charging each with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

The suspects have been identified by police as:

Gurvinder Dhillon, 34-years-old, from Brampton

Maninderjit Dhindsa, 42-years-old, from Brampton

Harpal Dhillon, 36-years-old, from Brampton

Lakhvir Singh, 23-years-old, from Mississauga

Jaspuneet Bajwa, 29-years-old, from Mississauga

Kalib Rahi, 34-years-old, from Brampton

Ramanpreet Singh, 22-years-old, of no fixed address

Peel Police say that all seven individuals were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The charges have not been proven in court.