Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:08PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:26PM EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at the scene of a downtown fatal crash on Nov. 4, 2020. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- An elderly person has died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, police say.
Authorities were called to Cherry and Mill streets just after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the pedestrian, aged in their 80s, succumbed to their injuries on scene.
Police said to expect lengthy road closures in the area.