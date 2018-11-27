Progressive Conservative MPP Amanda Simard returned to the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday, after a notable absence that raised questions about whether she is preparing to abandon the governing party.

Simard has been critical of her own government on two controversial budget cuts that seemed to target the Franco-Ontario community.

In the fall economic statement, the PC party announced that a French-language university set to be built in Toronto is being scrapped and The French Language Services Commissioner, an independent officer of the legislature, will be dissolved and absorbed by Ontario’s Ombudsman.

Simard, whose Glengarry-Prescott-Russell riding represents 70 per cent of Franco-Ontarians, says she “doesn’t appreciate” that she was left out of the conversation.

“I should be consulted because I’m the only Franco-Ontarian in the caucus” Simard told reporters.

PC MPP Amanda Simard returns to her seat in the legislature, for the first time in days.



Still on the Progressive Conservative side. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/4iuxerCC24 — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) November 27, 2018

Simard says while she “pushed the limits” with her party by holding a series of events to speak out against the cuts, and by appearing on Tout Le Monde en Parle, an influential Quebec television talk-show, she will continue to represent the “upset and concerned” constituents in her riding.

The PC backbencher’s return to Queen’s Park didn’t come without its share of drama. Simard was seen having an extensive chat with Government House Leader Todd Smith, she spoke with NDP house leader Gilles Bisson and later huddled with other PC MPPs.

Most notably, Simard refused to participate in several standing ovations from her government during question period, which has become routine for the party.

Interesting. @ASimardL continues to resist. This time refusing to participate in Ford Government’s standing ovations. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/gJfyWpCYX3 — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) November 27, 2018

Her actions raised more speculation about whether she’s looking to cross the floor to another party or sit as an independent member in the legislature.

“Right now I am doing what I was elected to do, which is representing my constituents,” Simard said when asked whether she is committed to staying within the PC caucus.

Simard says she supports the “general direction” the government is going in.