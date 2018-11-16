

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One week after a Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto crash-landed in Guyana, many Canadians aboard are finally returning home.

It was just after 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 9 when flight OJ256 reported a hydraulic failure mid-air and turned back to Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown.

The pilot told the aircraft’s 120 passengers that they would need to make an emergency landing.

Though the landing was successful, the airline said the plane overran the runway and crashed into spiked rumble strips on the ground. The plane stopped just short of a steep ravine.

“It touched down fine but then you heard the explosion of the tire and wheel, all broken, then it crashed,” said Poorandai, who landed at Pearson International Airport on Friday morning after a week in limbo in Guyana.

Poorandai, who did not provide her last name, said everyone on board was screaming.

She said many believed they were going to die.

“They said, ‘Leave your belongings and run and jump. That’s what we did.”

Passengers escaped through an emergency slide and fled for safety. Six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, reportedly suffered during the commotion involved with getting off the plane.

Poorandai’s husband suffered minor bumps and bruises to his shoulder and elbow during the chaos.

“There were so many people coming down the slide. I got kicked in the back and shoulder,” he said.

“It was really terrible. We were over the barbed wire, so we had to cross the wire to get back.”

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that 82 Canadians were on board, but none were seriously injured.

Since the accident, many passengers have been left stranded in Guyana, awaiting word from the airline on a rescheduled flight.

Some passengers say they still haven’t been reunited with their belongings and claim items were stolen by emergency responders.

According to local media reports, at least eight firefighters have been arrested for allegedly taking passengers’ electronics. One firefighter even admitted to the claims, The Guyana Standard reported, and later returned the item.

“I have gold jewelry, I have Canadian money, I have Guyana money. My two cellphones, it’s all gone,” Poorandai said. “My Canadian health card, my Ontario ID card, all gone.”

The airline said an investigation into what exactly took place is ongoing.

But for many of the passengers, the actions of Fly Jamaica after the crash, or lack thereof, are concerning.

“They didn’t do anything after that. They didn’t even call one day to see how we were doing, if we had food, never,” Poorandai said. “We kept calling, calling. They didn’t even look for us after. I was so disappointed.”

Jainarine Rampadarat also criticized the airline, but made it clear he’s just happy to be home in Canada.

“Praise the Lord we are back home,” Rampadarat said. “After seven days of waiting, no answers. Only last night we got an answer… It’s wonderful. I’m happy."