TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say they have seized two homes, more than $1.9 million in ready for sale cannabis and $150,000 in cash following a months-long drug investigation in Bowmanville, Ont.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Sorento,” began in mid-September after a citizen filed a complaint regarding possible drug trafficking in the area.

The complainant alleged that illegal drugs were being sold to youths in the community.

Durham Regional Police’s East Division Community Response unit began investigating and after approximately two months they arrested several suspects and executed two search warrants at two separate residences.

One of the residences is on Clipper Lane in Bowmanville and the other is on Sidmouth Street in Mississauga.

The two homes were seized and police say they found over $1.9 million in ready for sale cannabis, including shatter (THC extract), cannabis vape pens and edibles.

At least $150,000 in Canadian currency was also seized.

As a result, Calvin Hoang, 27, of Mississauga, Vuong Tran, 52, of Thornhill, Dung Nguyen, 43, of Mississauga, Ten-Thi Le, 47, of Mississauga and a 17-year-old female resident of Mississauga are all facing charges.

Those charges include possess proceeds of crime, possess cannabis for the purpose of selling, sell cannabis to an adult and possess illicit cannabis.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Thomson at 1-888-579-1520 ext.1646.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers.