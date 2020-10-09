TORONTO -- Ontario is now urging people across the province to stay home except for essential purposes and has announced the three COVID-19 hotspots will revert to a modified Stage 2.

"Limit trips outside of home, except for essential purposes only such as work where it is not possible to work from home, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity," the government said Friday. "In addition, travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, should only be for essential purposes."

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 10, a number of new measures will be implemented in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, which includes the shutdown of indoor dining and gyms for the next 28 days.

The indoor dining restriction applies to restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food courts in malls.

Indoor gyms and fitness centres, including yoga studios and dance studios will also be closed in these regions. Cinemas, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments are also required to close.

Wedding receptions will also be banned in the three regions as of Oct. 13.

"Wedding receptions scheduled this weekend may proceed in line with current public health measures," the government said.

Schools and daycare centres will remain open across the province.

Other businesses that must close include:

Performing arts centres and venues

Spectator areas in racing venues

Interactive exhibits or exhibits with high risk of personal contact in museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks

Prohibiting personal care services where face coverings must be removed for the service

Reducing the capacity limits for tour and guide services to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Real Estate open houses to 10 people indoors, where physical distancing can be maintained

In-person teaching and instruction to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with exemptions for schools, child care centres, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges, the Ontario Police College, etc.

Meeting and event spaces to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Limiting team sports to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).

A top official said Friday that in all scenarios, both Ontario's best and worst case, the number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients exceeds 150.

"This threshold where we believe that we begin to see implications for the ability to provide other surgeries in hospitals, and in our worst case, all of these actually cross that threshold within the next 30 days," Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said Thursday. "In our worst case scenario, it crosses other thresholds that really lead to the reduction of access to hospitals."

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario reached a new high for the second day in a row.

Health officials confirmed 939 new infections Friday morning, smashing the previous record of 797 cases set on Thursday.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.