TORONTO -- Municipalities in Ontario fighting to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be getting a major cash infusion from the province to spend on social services, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Premier Doug Ford, along with Social Services Minister Todd Smith and Finance Minister Rod Phillips, are expected to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. today from Queen's Park – the command centre for the province’s COVID-19 response.

A source with knowledge of the announcement tells CTV News Toronto the province will spend "well over $100-million" and most of the new funding will go to municipalities, allowing them to "provide direct support to homeless shelters, food banks, [and] the local Red Cross."

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsToronto.ca at 12:30 p.m.

"This will help them ensure their social programs stay afloat and they can dedicate resources to combating the spread of COVID-19 in their social programs," the source said.

With companies across the province closing their doors during the pandemic and temporarily laying off staff the reliance on charities and social assistance is expected to grow.

Food banks say their shelves have been depleted faster than donations are coming in, leaving many charities concerned about being able to feed hungry Ontarians over the next few weeks.

In Ottawa, public health officials tapped the United Way to identify the social need emerging due to the province-wide state of emergency. The organization said help for seniors, mental health supports, and support for volunteers were among the top needs that will only continue to worsen.

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, has created a response table that will meet with 30 agencies on a daily basis to “identify new and emerging issues” affecting vulnerable residents during the public health emergency.

The provincial government projected to spend $17.2-billion on the ministry of Children, Community and Social Services in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, after originally cutting the budget by $1-billion.

Premier Ford said his government will "spare no expense" to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.