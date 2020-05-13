TORONTO -- The Ontario government said it’s taking immediate action after an increase in a mysterious inflammatory illness in children that could be connected to COVID-19.

"Recent reports in Canada and internationally indicate that there may be an increase in multisystem inflammatory vasculitis, a rare but serious multisystem inflammatory illness that impacts children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Health Minister Christine Elliot said in a statement on Wednesday.

Health officials say the illness appears to be similar to Kawasaki Syndrome, a rare but serious inflammatory disease. Symptoms associated with this illness include persistent fever, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as a rash.

"While the link between this inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, we are taking immediate action to better monitor this emerging issue so that we can effectively respond to the illness and protect Ontario's children," Elliott said.

Elliott said that in consultation with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, the government is updating the case definition of COVID-19 to include multisystem inflammatory vasculitis as an atypical symptom in children.

"This will support clinicians in making clinical assessments of patients who may have symptoms, including some of the most vulnerable of patients, children," Elliot added.

"While we are being vigilant to monitor any situation that could be related to COVID-19, recent data in Canada indicates that the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and do not require hospitalization. People under the age of 19 make up five per cent of COVID-19 cases and no Canadian children are known to have died."

Read more: Canadian doctors investigate possible link between COVID-19 and rare children's disease

Associate paediatrician-in-chief at SickKids Hospital, Dr. Jeremy Friedman, told CTV News Toronto that reports of the inflammatory illness has put staff on "high alert."

"It certainly is highly suspicious that it seems to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic and obviously that’s going to put us on high alert," Friedman said.

He said he is aware of the reports children are “presenting quite sick” with an illness that is similar to Kawaski Syndrome.

"Based on what we’ve heard from European countries from U.S. and now from Montreal, it would come as a big surprise to me if we don’t see a start to see a few cases over the next few weeks.