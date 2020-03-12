TORONTO -- Upcoming jury trials in the province have been suspended due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice says.

The court made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

“Ontario Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury selection for future trials at this time. Jury panels for upcoming matters are being directed not to attend court,” the post reads.

“Jury trials currently in progress will continue, unless the judge orders otherwise.”

The court said it will post an advisory on Friday to lawyers, litigants, witnesses, jurors, media, and members of the public.

The announcement comes after the province saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials reported 17 new cases on Thursday, including two involving individuals under the age of 18.

The increase in cases prompted health officials to advise anyone returning from travel abroad to avoid public gatherings and not to visit vulnerable populations such as seniors.

"If you have gatherings of over 1,000, I would prefer that you did not hold those events, that you would postpone or delay those," Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said. "If you have gatherings of between 250 and 1,000 … consult with your local public health."

Ontario has a total of 59 cases, including five recoveries