TORONTO -- For the first time since COVID-19 shut down the Ontario economy and shuttered the provincial legislature, MPPs will have the chance to challenge Premier Doug Ford on his government's pandemic response.

Question period will resume for a single day this week, allowing the NDP, Liberals, Green Party and independent members of the legislature to grill the government -- an opportunity opposition members have done without for the past eight weeks.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her main focus during question period will be on hard hit long-term care sector and will be calling for a public inquiry into the "province's decision-making" during the pandemic.

Former PC MPP Randy Hiller (now independent) says he "rejects the continuation of the state of emergency."



Y'day afternoon he indicated that he wouldn't vote for the motion to extend the state of emergency - triggering a short debate on the motion today. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/d6WIrwRkpv — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) May 12, 2020

"It's going to be a tough question period," Horwath said on Monday. "We are going to do that in a thoughtful respectful way and hopefully the premier will respond in a thoughtful respectful way."

Ford committed to "put politics aside" during the emergency session of the legislature, which will only feature 42 of the 124 MPPs in keeping with physical distancing rules.

"There's lots of time to get into the mud and other nonsense,” Ford said on Monday. “I just don't have the time. I'm not in the mood for that. I want to move the province forward."

"We have bigger fish to fry than argue with each other in the [Legislature]"

Before MPPs are even allowed into the building they will have to pass a COVID-19 health check, including a temperature check and screening for possible symptoms of the virus.

According to the Government House Leader's office the "extraordinary measures" would give the Legislative Protective Service the power to "deny access" to anyone displaying symptoms, while MPP access would be determined by the Speaker.

While the measure is temporary, Ford said "nothing is more important" than protecting the health of fellow elected officials and legislative staff.

"If they're under the weather and showing high fever, that would scare me," Ford said. "They should be responsible ... just to go home.

Extending the state of emergency

One of the main items on the agenda at Queen’s Park will be extending Ontario’s current state of emergency.

The current order was set to expire on Tuesday. The order has been in place since March 17.

The government said the legislature will also sit on May 19, 20, 26, 27, June 2 and 3 for Question Period and for COVID-19 related business.

Ontario has seen a decline in the number of new cases in recent days, with the total climbing by 1.5 per cent both yesterday and the day before.