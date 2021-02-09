TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, marking a record drop in new infections that the province has not seen in months.

Officials recorded 1,022 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The daily case count has not fallen so low since Nov. 6, when the province logged 1,003 new infections. On Feb. 2, the province reported 745 new cases but clarified that that number was an "underestimation" due to a data issue.

Health officials also reported that 17 more people have died due to the disease.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...